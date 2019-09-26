UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 52,602 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,064,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,602 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.62% of WP Carey worth $86,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,606,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,547,000 after purchasing an additional 952,682 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 20.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,752,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,964,000 after purchasing an additional 813,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,349,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,703,000 after purchasing an additional 592,140 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 9.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,851,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,306,000 after purchasing an additional 165,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the second quarter valued at about $12,947,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPC traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.50. 11,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,344. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $62.12 and a 1 year high of $92.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.46.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.85). WP Carey had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 38.36%. The company had revenue of $305.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.81%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

