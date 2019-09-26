UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $83.37 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 258,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43,209 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.15% of Northrop Grumman worth $83,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total value of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares in the company, valued at $34,993,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total transaction of $1,765,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,812,776.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NOC traded up $5.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $380.10. 35,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $223.63 and a one year high of $380.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.76.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.60.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.