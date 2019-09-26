UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $79.24 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 154,617 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.33% of Zimmer Biomet worth $79,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 271.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 34.8% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 240.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.38. 37,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,957. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.36. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $96.99 and a 1-year high of $143.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

In related news, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $50,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,264.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,391 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,274 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.86.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.