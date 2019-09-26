UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $76.08 Million Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,354,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 79,606 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Marathon Oil worth $76,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,640,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,174,320,000 after buying an additional 11,401,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,605,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $719,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420,834 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1,221.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,660,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,518 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,425,108 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,249,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,008 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRO traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $11.88. 320,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,958,494. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on MRO. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.59.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

