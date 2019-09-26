UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $72.94 Million Stock Position in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,442,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,990 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Viacom were worth $72,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAB. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Viacom by 514.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Viacom by 1,788.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Viacom by 55.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Viacom during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Viacom by 28.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAB traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 84,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,811. Viacom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. Viacom had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Viacom’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIAB. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Viacom from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie cut shares of Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $34.00 target price on shares of Viacom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

