UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $71.33 Million Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,856,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,432 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.71% of Plains GP worth $71,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 58.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,190,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after acquiring an additional 437,240 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in Plains GP by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,738,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,417,000 after purchasing an additional 270,107 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 176,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,171,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 282,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Plains GP by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 29,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAGP. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Shares of Plains GP stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $21.36. 88,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,573. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.16. Plains GP Holdings LP has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.