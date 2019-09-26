U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) versus Wright Investors Service (NASDAQ:WISH) Head-To-Head Review

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) and Wright Investors Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

U.S. Global Investors has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wright Investors Service has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

23.1% of U.S. Global Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Wright Investors Service shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of Wright Investors Service shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for U.S. Global Investors and Wright Investors Service, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Wright Investors Service 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and Wright Investors Service’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors $4.92 million 6.64 -$3.39 million N/A N/A Wright Investors Service $5.41 million 1.62 -$1.72 million N/A N/A

Wright Investors Service has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Global Investors.

Dividends

U.S. Global Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Wright Investors Service does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and Wright Investors Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors -68.90% -14.94% -13.87% Wright Investors Service N/A -25.90% -25.25%

Summary

U.S. Global Investors beats Wright Investors Service on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in G.A.R.P. and value stocks to make its equity investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with top-down and bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Wright Investors Service

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, provides investment management, financial advisory, and investment research services to large and small investors in the United States. The company offers investment management products and services, including equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios for various plan types, such as defined benefit, annuity, self-directed and 401(k), health and welfare, and education and training plans to sponsors, trade unions, endowments, corporations, state and local governments, municipalities, and foundations. It also manages various accounts, such as discretionary investment accounts, individual retirement accounts, and 401k plans, as well as accounts for non-corporate fiduciaries comprising trustees, executors, guardians, personal representatives, attorneys, and other professionals to support high net worth investors and other individual investors; and provides a family of mutual funds. In addition, the company offers research products for institutional investors that include Wright Reports, a research report providing approximately 10 years of fundamental information for approximately 35,000 companies in 63 countries; and One-Page Report, a company specific single page report with approximately 10 years of history that contains valuation ratios, earnings, and dividends. Its research products also comprise Wright Industry Averages Reports, which are consolidated reports prepared on a Global and Regional basis for various industries; corporateInformation.com, an online commercial Website that offers subscription access to the universe of Wright Reports; Wright Fiduciary Lists; and Wright FIRST Investment Research Service, a financial management service to portfolio, trust, and investment professionals. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

