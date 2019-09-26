Two Harbors Investment Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Two Harbors Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Two Harbors Investment has a payout ratio of 84.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.

NYSE TWO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,047. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.64. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $68.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 57.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura set a $14.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

In other news, Director Karen Hammond purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $74,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Siering purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $65,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

