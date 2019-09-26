Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.33.

TWST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.66 target price for the company.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.54. 185,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,530. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average of $27.18. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 204.63% and a negative return on equity of 168.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William Banyai sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $614,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $298,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,686 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,780. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 320.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,949 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 90.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,220,000 after acquiring an additional 947,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 321.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,055,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after acquiring an additional 805,251 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 146.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 579,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,814,000 after acquiring an additional 344,463 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 156.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 524,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 319,373 shares during the period. 42.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

