TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.32 on October 17th

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25.

TTEC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. TTEC has a dividend payout ratio of 39.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ TTEC traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $48.20. 4,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,741. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.72. TTEC has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $50.45.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $392.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.80 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 3.60%.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Sidoti initiated coverage on TTEC in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on TTEC from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other TTEC news, CFO Regina Paolillo sold 7,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $360,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,082,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,857.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,033 shares of company stock worth $4,517,650 in the last 90 days. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

