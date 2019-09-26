Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) PT Raised to $50.00 at Deutsche Bank

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TSE. Goldman Sachs Group cut Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Trinseo from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup cut Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on Trinseo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Shares of NYSE:TSE traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $43.24. 308,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,568. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $82.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.66. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.63). Trinseo had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $951.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Frank A. Bozich bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.97 per share, with a total value of $434,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Trinseo by 3.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Trinseo by 9.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trinseo in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Trinseo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trinseo in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

