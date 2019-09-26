TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TNET. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.56.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.89. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $38.74 and a 52 week high of $76.92.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $231.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.25 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 46.35%. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $1,491,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Griese sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $33,079.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,938 shares in the company, valued at $4,250,804.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,094 shares of company stock worth $8,084,617 over the last three months. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

