Tricon Capital Group Inc (TCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on October 15th

Tricon Capital Group Inc (TSE:TCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Tricon Capital Group stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.37. 390,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,488. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.05, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.90. Tricon Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$9.33 and a 12-month high of C$11.73.
Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$74.17 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Tricon Capital Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.
Tricon Capital Group Company Profile
Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.
