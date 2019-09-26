Tricon Capital Group Inc (TCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on October 15th

Tricon Capital Group Inc (TSE:TCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Tricon Capital Group stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.37. 390,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,488. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.05, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.90. Tricon Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$9.33 and a 12-month high of C$11.73.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$74.17 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Tricon Capital Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$13.25 target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Tricon Capital Group Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

