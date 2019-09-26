TrezarCoin (TZC) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. TrezarCoin has a total market cap of $169,289.00 and $133.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrezarCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, TrezarCoin has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00858361 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00027442 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00210445 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001864 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003647 BTC.

TrezarCoin Coin Profile

TrezarCoin (CRYPTO:TZC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 186,007,800 coins and its circulating supply is 174,007,800 coins. TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrezarCoin’s official website is trezarcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TrezarCoin

TrezarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrezarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrezarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrezarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

