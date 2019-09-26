Travala Price Down 18.5% This Week (AVA)

Travala (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Travala token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00003180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Kucoin. Travala has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and $18,922.00 worth of Travala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Travala has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00037743 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.63 or 0.05467499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000428 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015160 BTC.

Travala Profile

Travala is a token. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,091,443 tokens. Travala’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Travala’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Travala

Travala can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

