Townsquare Capital LLC Trims Stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 20.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,802,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,714 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 26.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 403,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after buying an additional 85,591 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 381,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,739,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,724,000 after buying an additional 317,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE HTA traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 57,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,988. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.30.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is presently 76.54%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

