Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 31,827 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 94.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,827 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 31.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.67. 462,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,770. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.40 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.28 and its 200 day moving average is $161.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $169.00 price objective (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, May 31st. Standpoint Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.