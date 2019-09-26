Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 26,520 Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADES. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 191.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 144.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Emissions Solutions news, Director Alta Fundamental Advisers Llc bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fundamental Advisers Sp L. Alta acquired 56,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $670,416.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 116,190 shares of company stock worth $1,412,297 in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

ADES stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.49. 10,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,404. The company has a market cap of $265.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.14. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 million. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 69.10% and a return on equity of 38.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Advanced Emissions Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 56.82%.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

