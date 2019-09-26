Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 2,067 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,640,311 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $386,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 196.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,312,614 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $135,163,000 after buying an additional 5,504,606 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,253,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $134,773,000 after buying an additional 191,845 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,298,764 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,511,000 after buying an additional 477,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,993,406 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $54,420,000 after buying an additional 747,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 242,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,676. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.12.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

