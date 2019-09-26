Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,208 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new position in Allergan during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allergan during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 96.8% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 35.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 43.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGN shares. TheStreet upgraded Allergan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $171.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James downgraded Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.75.

NYSE AGN traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,385. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $197.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.23. The company has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 54.25%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. Allergan’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

