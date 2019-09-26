Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,052,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,516,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 115.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 193,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 103,600 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 42.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 63,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 580.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on Donaldson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

DCI stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.70. 10,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,655. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $726.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.32 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.39%. Donaldson’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

