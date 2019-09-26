Townsquare Capital LLC Has $293,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 26.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.17. 2,161,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,648,563. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $44.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

