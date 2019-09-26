Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,982 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the second quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 241.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 44.2% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 52.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 178.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

NYSE SAP traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $117.34. 44,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,715. The firm has a market cap of $141.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.86. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $94.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. SAP had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

