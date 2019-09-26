Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 3,748 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 85.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lam Research by 7.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 642,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,041,000 after buying an additional 44,142 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 41,187.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 22,241 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 10.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3,333.3% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 14.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX traded up $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $243.31. The company had a trading volume of 598,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,355. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.19. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $241.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Lam Research from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Lam Research to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.41.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $837,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $819,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,997 shares of company stock valued at $14,854,855. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.