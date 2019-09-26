Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Position in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) by 8,566.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Switch were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Switch by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Switch in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Switch by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Switch by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Switch in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 200,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,307. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.67, a PEG ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88. Switch Inc has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $111.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.47 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.60%. Switch’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Switch Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

In other Switch news, major shareholder William Gonsalves Balelo sold 583,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $9,508,490.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

