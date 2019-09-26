Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases Shares of 2,287 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 9.1% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.39.

Shares of SPB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.96. 157,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,870. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average is $55.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $78.82.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

In other Spectrum Brands news, insider David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.43 per share, with a total value of $1,008,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

