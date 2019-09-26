Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases Shares of 1,160 Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total value of $111,166.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WING. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wingstop from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Wingstop from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Wingstop to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

NASDAQ:WING traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.29. 13,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,678. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.83. Wingstop Inc has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.53 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

