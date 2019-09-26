Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $124,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 96.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,083 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 469,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after buying an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 151,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,759,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,834,000 after buying an additional 169,948 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $65.16. The company had a trading volume of 11,508,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,930,111. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average is $64.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.