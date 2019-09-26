Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 91.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $33,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $443.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.79 and a fifty-two week high of $487.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 target price on shares of BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $501.72.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

