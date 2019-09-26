Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,414 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,968,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,432,000 after buying an additional 616,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,573,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,496,000 after buying an additional 150,026 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,791,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,189,000 after buying an additional 249,349 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 6.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,602,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,709,000 after buying an additional 260,605 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 10.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,896,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,477,000 after buying an additional 381,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

FHN traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 167,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,488. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.02. First Horizon National Corp has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. UBS Group upgraded First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on First Horizon National in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

In other First Horizon National news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 62,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,005,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 53,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $854,548.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 385,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,588.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,979. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.