Total Produce (LON:TOT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $110.00

Total Produce plc (LON:TOT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 113.50 ($1.48), with a volume of 3232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50 ($1.47).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.93. The company has a market capitalization of $475.89 million and a PE ratio of 7.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 119.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 135.20.

Get Total Produce alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Total Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.17%.

Total Produce plc engages in procuring, marketing, and distributing fresh produce, health foods, and consumer goods worldwide. The company operates through EuropeEurozone, EuropeNon-Eurozone, and International segments. It is involved in growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing, and distributing various fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Total Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.