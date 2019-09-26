Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Toll Brothers has a dividend payout ratio of 9.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,723. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America set a $39.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,026,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,225,721.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $562,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,008 shares of company stock worth $6,113,365. 9.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.