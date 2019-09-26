Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,829 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Manhattan Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.14% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $166,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $284.77. The stock had a trading volume of 351,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.77. The stock has a market cap of $113.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.34 and a 1-year high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total value of $500,280.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,803,614.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $676,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,483,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,104 shares of company stock worth $15,418,539 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

