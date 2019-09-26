The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to Issue $0.05 — Dividend

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) declared a — dividend on Friday, September 20th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

The Ensign Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. The Ensign Group has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

ENSG stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $35.93 and a 52 week high of $63.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $575.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Spencer Burton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,612 shares of company stock valued at $149,118. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

