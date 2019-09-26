Tesco (LON:TSCO) Given New GBX 295 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday. Investec lifted their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Tesco and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 278.91 ($3.64).

Shares of Tesco stock opened at GBX 237.90 ($3.11) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 223.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 232.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion and a PE ratio of 17.49. Tesco has a 1-year low of GBX 187.05 ($2.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 254.10 ($3.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

