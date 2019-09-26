Ten Entertainment Group’s (TEG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of LON TEG opened at GBX 242 ($3.16) on Monday. Ten Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 260 ($3.40). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 239.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $157.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Ten Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

Ten Entertainment Group

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

