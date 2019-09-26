Telson Mining (CVE:TSN) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Telson Mining Corp (CVE:TSN) shares dropped 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, approximately 28,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 27,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,655.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 million and a P/E ratio of -5.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.32.

Telson Mining Company Profile (CVE:TSN)

Telson Mining Corporation engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Tahuehueto project comprising 28 mining concessions covering an area of 7,492 hectares located in northwestern Durango State, Mexico; and the Campo Morado mine consisting of 6 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 12,045 hectares located in Guerrero state, Mexico.

