Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Down to $8.22

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.42, but opened at $8.22. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 6,120,558 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 267.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 578.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

