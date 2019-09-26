TCG BDC Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

TCG BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 89.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect TCG BDC to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.1%.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

CGBD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,392. The company has a market capitalization of $888.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.93. TCG BDC has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.06 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CGBD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TCG BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.