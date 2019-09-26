Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) Plans $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

TSE TRP traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$68.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,319,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25. Tc Pipelines has a 1-year low of C$47.90 and a 1-year high of C$70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.12, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.44.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.37 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 4.0300003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$60.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. GMP Securities reduced their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.00.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.