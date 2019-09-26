Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.85

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.85 and last traded at $45.71, with a volume of 299060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.01.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. CLSA raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $234.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average is $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 19.37%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,329,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,240,000 after buying an additional 43,914 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 45.0% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 103,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 95,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,527.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 601,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 590,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

