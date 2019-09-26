Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.85

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.85 and last traded at $45.71, with a volume of 299060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.01.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. CLSA raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $234.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average is $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,329,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,240,000 after buying an additional 43,914 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 45.0% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 103,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 95,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,527.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 601,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 590,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.
About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM)
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.
See Also: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.