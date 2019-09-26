T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $12,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 606.1% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 121.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 201.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 36,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $4,221,500.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 414,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,382,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 4,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $472,946.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,773 shares of company stock valued at $9,187,023. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.92.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $112.68. 16,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,713. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $120.99.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

