Swisscoin Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00 (SIC)

Swisscoin (CURRENCY:SIC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, Swisscoin has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. Swisscoin has a market cap of $743,115.00 and $1.00 worth of Swisscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swisscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swisscoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00027442 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002355 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00142692 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000864 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,145.82 or 1.00626322 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 89.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000801 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Swisscoin Coin Profile

SIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2018. Swisscoin’s total supply is 10,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,172,407,825 coins. Swisscoin’s official Twitter account is @Swisscoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swisscoin is /r/SwisscoinCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swisscoin’s official website is www.swisscoin.community . Swisscoin’s official message board is www.swisscoin.community/#news

Buying and Selling Swisscoin

Swisscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swisscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swisscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swisscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swisscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swisscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.