Swing Price Tops $0.0156 on Major Exchanges (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last week, Swing has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Swing has a market capitalization of $68,401.00 and $233.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Swing Coin Profile

Swing (CRYPTO:SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,377,082 coins.

Swing Coin Trading

Swing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

