Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Invests $258,000 in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up about 0.8% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,090,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,382,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,299,000 after acquiring an additional 629,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,962,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,488,000 after acquiring an additional 131,654 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,599,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,290 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:INDA traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,797,964 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.22. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

