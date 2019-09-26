Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 1,102 Shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.24% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCOR. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 247.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 141,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 101,001 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,850,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,189,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.93. The company had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,584. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.31. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $54.51.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

