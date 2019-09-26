Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 10,287 Shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,287 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter.

CSD stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $46.20. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,899. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $55.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.98.

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

