Susquehanna International Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.43% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MFUS. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 72,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period.

MFUS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,132. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $30.35.

