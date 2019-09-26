Susquehanna International Group LLP Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BATS SPMV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.62. 407 shares of the stock were exchanged. Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $28.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0562 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.