Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.38% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWMC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 85.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period.

EWMC stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.63. 2,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,028. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.51. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $68.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.2169 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

